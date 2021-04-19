Tuchel gives updates on Chelsea duo’s fitness ahead of Brighton game
Andreas Christensen is set to return to the Chelsea squad for Tuesday’s match at home to Brighton.
Christensen has been nursing a knock and missed Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
He has been passed fit to resume training and is likely to feature against Seagulls – particularly as Thiago Silva is expected to miss out.
Veteran defender Silva went off clutching his back during the win over City at Wembley.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said Christensen was fit and that Silva was likely to sit the game out – but because of his “workload” following the Brazilian’s recent return after injury rather than a new problem.
“Andreas we expect to be back and be available for tomorrow,” Tuchel said.
“He put in a very good training session yesterday and we hope for the same when we train later.
“With Thiago it is a bit different. He is not injured but we need to manage his workload a little because of overload following his recovery from injury.”