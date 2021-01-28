Tuchel explains why he didn’t start with Pulisic against Wolves

Thomas Tuchel says Christian Pulisic did not start for Chelsea against Wolves because he knows the American so well and was sure he could make an impact from the bench.

The new boss is getting to know the Blues squad but is already well aware of Pulisic, who previously played under him at Borussia Dortmund.







And Tuchel explained: “Christian for sure I know what he is capable of. It was an unfair decision to not start.

“I told him: ‘This is only because I know what you can bring from the bench, because I know you. I don’t know about the others – I’m not sure what the others can do from the bench. You’re a player who can start for us, but who can also absolutely change this for us from the bench’.”

Tuchel told Chelsea’s players they should not feel disappointed after their goalless draw at home in his first match in charge.

He quickly stamped his authority on the squad, leaving out Mason Mount and deploying Callum Hudson-Odoi as a wing-back.

Chelsea had plenty of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

However, Tuchel revealed: “I walked into the dressing room and told everybody there is no room for disappointment now – there is no room for doubts.

“The opposite; I was very happy with the performance. It was hard work but we never lost intensity.”

Tuchel was installed this week after Frank Lampard was sacked after a run of five defeats in eight league matches.

But the new man at the helm did not see much wrong with the team.

He said: “I don’t see too many weaknesses. I will focus on our strengths. I will focus on the amazing mix of experienced players and young and hungry talent.”







