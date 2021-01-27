Chelsea v Wolves player ratings

Thomas Tuchel’s first game as Chelsea head coach ended in a frustrating draw against a Wolves side who sat deep and showed limited ambition. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Edouard Mendy: 5

The Senegalese did not make a save, with his only troubling moment coming from his own mistake when his pass ended with him beaten by a scooped Pedro Neto effort that hit the top of the bar.







Cesar Azpiicueta: 6

Solid but untested playing in his best position at the right of a back three, Azpilicueta had a simple afternoon and put in a couple of excellent teasing crosses from the inside right position. However, his lack of creativity showed in the latter stages.

Thiago Silva: 7

Silva read the game beautifully when called upon, was always in control and always looking to inject pace and tempo into his passing.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

The German kept things simple and had no cause for alarm defensively.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

The standout attacking player for Chelsea who was nominally playing as a wing-back but barely had to enter his own half until he tracked back brilliantly to thwart a late counter-attack. He was dangerous, positive and willing to run at the defence throughout, with the only possible criticism being he didn’t always find a final ball.

Jorginho: 6

The protection of a back three, combined with a side with almost zero ambition meant Jorginho was able to dictate play and he did exactly the job that was asked of him.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Like Jorginho it was an easy afternoon for the Croatian but he got forward more and was a fraction away from scoring with a delightful curling effort after the interval.

Ben Chilwell: 6

The England full-back had stacks of possession, but rarely in space and was unable to create much space for himself in the final third. He wasted Chelsea’s best opportunity when he fired an effort over the bar after a slick move in the early stages of the second half.

Kai Havertz: 5

There were a couple of bright moments – notably a surging first-half run from deep – and plenty of effort but not enough end product. He lasted the game well in the face of a packed defence, almost scored with an injury-time header and is improving steadily but needs to show more urgency.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

Lively and brought tempo and guile with some typically incisive passing, Ziyech’s passing range and pace of pass shone in a tight game and he was involved in almost all of Chelsea’s best moments.

Olivier Giroud: 5

The French striker failed to connect with a fine first-half Hudson-Odoi cross and while his workrate remained high, he made little impact.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Pulisic was given just over 15 minutes to make an impression and did so with his direct running and turn of pace.

Tammy Abraham: 5

He saw very little of the ball, but was neat and tidy when the ball was played up to him.

Mason Mount: 7

Mount only came on in the 82nd minute but played like a man possessed – or at least a man who knew he did not deserve to be dropped. The most startling omission from Tuchel’s first selection, Frank Lampard’s go-to man twice nearly teed up a winner and will have a great chance of starting the next game on that 10-minute cameo alone.







