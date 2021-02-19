Tomori has ‘high potential’ and talks over his future will take place, says Tuchel

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has high potential and the club will be discussing the defender’s future when the time is right.

The England international centre-back is currently on loan at Serie A side AC Milan, a move made in January just before Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge.







The 23-year-old only made four Blues appearances this season, only one of which came in the Premier League. But he has already played five times for his new club.

“I did not spend too many minutes thinking about Tomori, not because I don’t like him and not that I don’t see potential but every minute here at Cobham is for the guys who are here,” Tuchel explained.

“We will have this talk in the next weeks and months about the guys who are away on loan but of course I have a general impression of Tomori which is he has high, high potential.

“But I am not into details right now. This will come when it comes.”

Tuchel, however, backed Chelsea’s policy of allowing many of their young players to leave on loan so they can gain experience – sometimes on multiple loans.

Mason Mount and Tomori, who has made a total of 27 appearances for Chelsea, both had successful loan spells playing under Lampard at Derby County, while Tammy Abraham has had loan stints at Bristol City, Aston Villa and Swansea City.

“It is tradition at Chelsea that many players are on loan, they get minutes somewhere else when they cannot make regular minutes here,” Tuchel added.

“This is good because it is always the target to have players that can make it in different circumstances, that can show their qualities in different cultures and clubs. This is a good sign.”







