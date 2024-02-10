Silva hails Muniz as Broja is forced to bide his time

Marco Silva hailed Rodrigo Muniz after Fulham’s win over Bournemouth – and suggested Armando Broja will have to keep biding his time.

Muniz appeared to be surplus to requirements following the recent signing of fellow striker Broja on loan from Chelsea.

Instead, he has scored three times in two matches – including a brace in the 3-1 victory against the Cherries – with Broja waiting on the bench.







Whites boss Silva said: “I’m really pleased for him. He deserves this.

“When you have the chance to step in, you have to pop up. When the chance is there, you have to show your quality.

“The performance this afternoon was probably his best so far in a Fulham shirt.

“It’s important now that he keeps working hard and it’s important that I keep developing him as a football player.”

Broja had to wait until the 75th minute for his introduction, having entered the fray around the same time of last weekend’s draw at Burnley.

Silva explained: “I spoke with him about this situation yesterday. This is the Premier League.

“It’s important to have him with us. He’s a player we looked at last summer as well.

“He knows being in the Premier League that he is going to have competition for places.

“He arrived only last week and against Burnley, another striker scored an important goal and had a good impact on that game.

“If Rodrigo is going to have another good week and Armando is going to have a good week, then it’s perfect for us.

"Football players are not stupid. They can understand decisions and one way you can deal with the situation is to work hard and show that they are better than the others who are playing."








