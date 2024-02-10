Two for Muniz as Fulham beat Bournemouth

Fulham 3-1 Bournemouth

Rodrigo Muniz scored twice in a resounding win for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid capitalised on a Lewis Cook mistake to give the Whites an early lead.

And Muniz – clearly determined to impress following the recent arrival of fellow forward Armando Broja – made it 2-0 by firing home after being teed up by De Cordova-Reid’s header down.

Marcos Senesi turned and finished to half the lead in the second half and give Bournemouth hope.

But Muniz struck again soon afterwards, this time with a header from Willian’s cross.

The win moved Fulham up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney (Reed 63), De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 64), Pereira (Ballo-Toure 85), Willian (Traore 85), Muniz (Broja 85).







