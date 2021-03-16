Silva and Abraham nearing return after injury

Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham remain out injured and will miss Chelsea Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Veteran defender Silva has not featured since suffering a thigh injury in the 1-0 win over Tottenham on 4 February while striker Abraham has not recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the home win over Newcastle United.







But Tuchel expects both to be available after the international break at the end of the month so would be fit to face West Brom at Stamford Bridge on 3 April.

“I think I don’t too many risk by saying after the international break they will be rejoining us,” Tuchel said.

The Blues will also be without Mason Mount and Jorginho, who are suspended for the game at Stamford Bridge.

“They are two key players,” Tuchel added. “They have been important so far but we have a group that competes.. Now is the time to adapt and find solutions as we play without those guys.”







