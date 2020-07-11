Chelsea’s poor defending punished in defeat at Sheffield United
Chelsea were punished for some woeful defending as they slumped to a potentially costly defeat.
The Blues, chasing a top-four finish, were two down at the interval at Bramall Lane after goals from David McGoldrick and Ollie McBurnie.
And McGoldrick, whose goals were his first in the Premier League, sealed Sheffield United’s win after an error by Antionio Rudiger.
Chelsea went behind on 18 minutes, when McGoldrick tucked away the loose ball after keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had parried McBurnie’s shot.
McBurnie headed home for the Blades 15 minutes later.
Enda Stevens got away from Willian on the left and swung a cross into the box, where McBurnie darted in front of Kurt Zouma to score.
Chelsea had plenty of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances – and Tammy Abraham was twice unable to apply the finish when opportunities came his way.
McGoldrick, on the other hand, made no mistake when Rudiger made a mess of trying to cut out Lys Mousset’s pull-back, enabling the veteran striker to score again.
Chelsea: Kepa, James (Hudson-Odoi 75), Christensen (Rudiger 45), Zouma, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mount (Alonso 45), Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 78), Willian, Pulisic (Giroud 66), Abraham.
Subs not used: Caballero, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Bate.
Anonymous
12/07/2020 @ 6:07 pm
I think we should bring in more Italian dedenders
mark gunn
11/07/2020 @ 10:22 pm
the last manager at chelsea described them as 11 individual players, thats still the same today. no unity, heads down no desire, no urgency, as if they just expect it too happen with a magic moment .team spirit seems lost, frank will need to question each players desire to be at chelsea.they earn fortunes and if was performance related chelsea would pay out little judging by worst defence in premier history or will be soon if dont pull their socks up ..RIGHT UP .
Solomon
11/07/2020 @ 8:45 pm
Shame on the manager for trying to force English players to play, with nothing to play on the field
Emmanuel
11/07/2020 @ 7:56 pm
We are too soft we need aggressive player and we don’t have an experience and a good maneger we need a tactician,why is chelsea relying on english player they are not strong we need to renew our defence line that masan mount his not suppose to be playing at chelsea thanks.
omo
11/07/2020 @ 7:54 pm
I don’t mean to replace Lamps, but in the coaching staff.
omo
11/07/2020 @ 7:52 pm
It has been obvious for a LONG time. Chelsea needs a defence coach. Lamps doesn’t know how. Having ball possession is passé, It’s what you do with it.
peter
11/07/2020 @ 7:52 pm
foolish manager, woe to Chelsea
Louis
11/07/2020 @ 7:04 pm
Why should blues boss play Abraham rather than Oliver
Siroluseiye
11/07/2020 @ 6:47 pm
Lack of tactics against Sheffield United by Chelsea fc Managerial team.Disheartening display.
Siroluseiye
11/07/2020 @ 6:44 pm
Useless Lampard English sentiment teams selection for Chelsea fc against Sheffield United. Shameful Managerial display.
Siroluseiye
11/07/2020 @ 6:40 pm
Self Centred English manager failing at crucial moments by building his team trust on English born players. Shame on Chelsea fc for Lampard poor team selection for Sheffield United match of today.