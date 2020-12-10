Pulisic fit for Everton game but still ‘aware’ of hamstring issues



Frank Lampard says Chelsea remain cautious about Christian Pulisic’s fitness following his latest injury.

The American recently returned to action after a hamstring problem, although he did not feature in this week’s Champions League game against FK Krasnodar.







Blues boss Lampard explained that Pulisic had “a tiny bit of awareness” of his hamstring issues following the recent game against Leeds.

Pulisic is, however, “training normally” and is expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s game at Everton.

“With Christian it’s a work in progress,” Lampard added.

“I don’t want to call this an injury. Had the midweek game been a different type of game it may have been one where I would have used him.

“We know his abilities. He showed them when he came on against Leeds last week.

“I just have to find a way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently.”

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are unavailable for this weekend’s match after recently picking up hamstring injuries.







