Potter praises Chelsea players after ‘good week’

Chelsea boss Graham Potter praised his side’s resilience after chalking up a third win in a week with a 3-1 victory over Leicester.







His team backed up crucial wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund with a second successive Premier League success, in an entertaining encounter at the King Power Stadium.

First-half goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz and a volleyed finish from Matteo Kovacic in the second period sealed the three points and Potter paid tribute to his players.

“It’s been a good week; three wins starting with a determined performance against Leeds and then Dortmund and to back it up today is a credit to the players, because it it isn’t easy,” Potter said.

“We were few centimetres away from a few more goals ourselves, with offsides, and I thought they gave everything as well. I think it was our quality in the end that saw us over the line.

“It’s been a team performance over the week and it takes time to develop tha,t but the team is growing, there is a togetherness I like and the team is ready to play.

“It’s a tough period we have been through but now we can look more positively and hopefully we can finish it off against Everton next week and finish it off with three points before the international break.”

See also: Chelsea see off Leicester to make it three consecutive wins







