Chelsea see off Leicester to make it three consecutive wins

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Chelsea wrapped up a third win in seven days as they eased past Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

First-half goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz and a second-half volley from Matteo Kovacic deepened the Foxes’ relegation fears.

Chilwell, jeered throughout on his return to his former club, put the visitors in front after 11 minutes when his right-foot volley from a Kalidou Koulibaly’s cross beat Danny Ward at his near post.

Leicester should have been on level terms a minute later but Daniel Amarty headed wide from two yards out after James Maddison delivered a wonderful free-kick to the back post.

In an entertaining first half, Joao Felix almost doubled the Chelsea lead twice when he hit the post and then had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside after Leicester had rattled the crossbar through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Foxes equalised five minutes before half-time when Felix lost the ball to Amartey, who found Patson Daka with a back-heeled pass allowing the striker to ghost past Enzo Fernandez and lash home from the edge of the box.

However, Chelsea restored their lead deep into first-half stoppage time when Havertz lashed past Ward after Fernandez’s glorious dinked pass sprung the Leicester offside trap.

Brendan Rodgers’s side pressed hard for an equaliser and should have been on level terms only for Dewsbury-Hall to miscue from close range after Conor Gallagher had earlier blocked a goalbound shot on the line following a goalmouth scramble.

Chelsea, happy to play on the counter-attack had the ball in the net again through Mykhailo Mudryk, but that too was ruled out for offside before Kovacic volleyed home from close range to wrap up the win.

Chelsea: Kepa, Loftus-Cheek (Chalobah 73), Koulibaly, Fofana (Badiashile 86), Cucurella, Chilwell (Pulisic 73), Fernandez, Kovacic, Joao Felix (Gallagher 45), Mudryk (Chukwuemeka 83), Havertz.







