Potter insists Chelsea can improve after Man Utd draw

Graham Potter admitted there is room for improvement for Chelsea after they were denied victory at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United.

The Blues had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite an 87th-minute penalty by Jorginho, which looked like earning victory.

A superb header three minutes into stoppage time by United midfielder Casemiro earned the visitors a deserved point.

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League, but they are now six points behind leaders Arsenal.







“Manchester United forced us back and we had to adjust,” said boss Potter.

“From then we got into the game but I suppose on the course of the game a point was fair. It was a fantastic effort from the players but a point was a fair result.

“We were being overrun in midfield and allowed them to build attacks. The boys responded though and gave everything.

“We can do better in terms of our attacking play. The spirit, togetherness, effort and personality was amazing.”

In the middle of a busy schedule for Chelsea, who travel to face Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, Potter remains realistic about expectations, particularly in the wake of a tough afternoon against a rejuvenated United.

The manager also confirmed that the United clash came too soon for defender Kalidou Koulibaly after an injury against Brentford last week.

He added: “As a team we defended quite well, but the area we can improve is when we attack ourselves, but we were up against an opponent in a good moment.

“Everyone is challenged at this part of the season. It is relentless. The players aren’t robots and have to share the load.

“I thought Trevoh Chalobah was fantastic and grew into the game. It isn’t easy with Marcus Rashford running at you, but I thought he did really well.”







