Potter feels key decision paid off after Chelsea win

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said his decision to gradually bring injured players back into the side paid off after Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana impressed in the win over Leeds.

The former Leicester duo combined for winning goal in the 1-0 victory, with Fofana heading in Chilwell’s corner early in the second half as the Blues tasted success for only the second time this year.

Both have been sidelined for long periods this season and Potter said it was important for them to be up to full speed before he could select them.







“It is what I have been talking about for a bit, but obviously when you not winning it doesn’t matter,” Potter said.

“The likes of Ben, Wesley, Raheem (Sterling), Ruben (Loftus-Cheek); they are all getting minutes in the Premier League.

“In an ideal world you would build that up in a pre-season campaign and have five or six weeks of building them up for time on the pitch, but obviously we haven’t been able to do that.

“Ben has got stronger and stronger as the week went on and I thought today he contributed to the game a lot, especially with his first-half performance.

“We have missed Wesley, it was the AC Milan game at home he got injured which was a long time ago.

“He brings something different, physicality ability to defend big spaces because he has the pace to cover.

“In the box he attacks the ball well and he is an important player for us. He is a young player and adapting to Chelsea.”

See also: Chelsea v Leeds player ratings







