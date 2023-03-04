Chelsea v Leeds player ratings

Chelsea recorded only their second win in 15 games with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

A spectator for much of the game. Dealt with everything that came his way efficiently as Leeds pushed for an equaliser late on.









Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Deployed as a right wing-back in the absence of Reece James and did an admirable job. Defensively solid and got forward with purpose.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 6

Had a couple of nervous early moments when the pace of the Leeds midfield runners caught him out, but otherwise played his part as Chelsea kept a first clean sheet in a month.

Wesley Fofana: 7

Still looks a touch rusty following his long lay-off through injury, and almost gifted Leeds a goal in the first half when his poor first touch was seized up by Weston McKennie but the move came to nothing. But grew into the game which he won with a powerful header early in the second half.

Benoit Badiashile: 6

A solid display on the left of a back three against a toothless Leeds attack that offered little going forward.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Was a constant threat in the first half going forward as Leeds struggled to contain Chelsea. His perfect delivery from a corner found Fofana in the box for the matchwinner. Had to be defensively solid as Leeds pressed late and he was.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Had some nice touches and played a lovely pass to Raheem Sterling that led to the move that saw Joao Felix hit the bar. However, his lack of mobility was capitalised on by Leeds’ pacy midfielders with Mateo Kovacic bailing him out on more than one occasion. Did make a crucial, if risky, tackle on the edge of his own box as Leeds pressed late on.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

A decent, hard-working display from the Croatian, who was forced to do a lot of the running for Fernandez against a mobile Leeds midfield. Chelsea lost control of the game after his withdrawal after 65 minutes.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Looked sharp in the first half and set up two good chances for Felix and Kai Havertz with excellent first time passes. Less effective in the second half and replaced after 65 minutes.

Joao Felix: 6

Hit the bar with a brilliant first-time side-footed shot from the edge of the box in the first half and had some sparkling moments on the ball in the first half but faded after half-time.

Kai Havertz: 5

Missed a glorious chance for Chelsea to take the lead in the first half when he shot at Illian Meslier from inside the box instead of squaring for the onrushing Felix who was free to the left. Offered little threat otherwise.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Added some legs and energy to bring the ball forward as Chelsea were pinned in their own half in the final 15 minutes as Leeds pressed hard for an equaliser.

Denis Zakaria: 6

Came on for Sterling but didn’t really offer much in his place.

Carney Chukwuemeka: 5

The 19-year-old replaced Kovacic but struggled to make an impression as Chelsea battled to close out the game as Leeds grew in confidence.







