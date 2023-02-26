Potter admits his job is on the line after Chelsea’s derby defeat

Graham Potter admits his job is on the line in the wake of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat by rivals Tottenham – their third consecutive loss.

The pressure is on Potter, who took over as Blues head coach in September, with his side 10th in the table, 14 points adrift of the top four.

Chelsea have won just two of their past 15 games in all competitions and were second best against Spurs, who maintained their push for a Champions League place.







The club’s owners have backed Potter up to now, but it remains to be seen if that support continues.

And Potter admitted: “There is always that question, absolutely, and you can’t stop the questions. While results are what they are, I accept it. It’s part of the job.

“If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t at the moment, you can’t rely on support forever, that’s for sure.”

Potter was barracked by Chelsea fans at Tottenham and after the recent home defeat by struggling Southampton.

“I take full responsibility for those results and it isn’t good enough for Chelsea,” said Potter.

“My job is to keep going, to keep working with the team to try and change the moment. It’s a tough moment for us.”







