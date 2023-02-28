Chelsea confirm Silva has suffered knee ligament damage

Chelsea’s veteran defender Thiago Silva appears to be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee problem.

The Brazil international, 38, sustained the injury during Sunday’s derby defeat against Tottenham.

Scans have since confirmed that Silva has suffered ligament damage.







Chelsea say he will “work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return as soon as possible”.

Silva recently signed a new deal and is now under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024.

His absence is another blow for head coach Graham Potter, who is under pressure following a run of poor results.

Saturday’s loss to Spurs was Chelsea’s third defeat in a row.







