Pochettino wants more signings after another Chelsea defeat

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to make more new signings when the transfer window reopens next month.

The Blues’ owners spent big in the summer, revamping the squad and installing Pochettino as head coach.

But the 2-0 loss at Everton was their seventh Premier League defeat this season and they sit 12th in the table.

And Pochettino suggested after the game at Goodison Park that more money needs to be spent.







“We need to talk and to try to improve the areas we need to improve in the next transfer market if we believe it’s possible to do,” he said.

Chelsea created chances but were unable to find the net, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin scoring for Everton.

Pochettino said: “We dominated the game and I think were the better side, but if you don’t score goals it’s difficult to win.”

To make matters worse for Chelsea, the injury-plagued Reece James looks set for another spell on the sidelines after going off midway through the first half with a worrying-looking hamstring problem.

Keeper Robert Sanchez also went off injured late on and was replaced in goal by Đorđe Petrović.







