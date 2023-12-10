Chelsea slump to defeat at Everton

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Chelsea slumped to a seventh Premier League defeat of the season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin scored for Everton on a hugely disappointing afternoon for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The loss saw them drop to 12th in the table – they were leapfrogged by neighbours Fulham, who thrashed West Ham 5-0.

Doucoure opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half, finishing from close range after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s shot was parried by keeper Robert Sanchez.

And in stoppage time, youngster Dobbin fired home the loose ball after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

To make matters worse for Chelsea, the injury-plagued Reece James looks set for another spell on the sidelines after going off midway through the first half with a worrying-looking hamstring problem.

Sanchez also went off injured late on and was replaced in goal by Đorđe Petrović.

Chelsea: Sanchez (Petrovic 84); James (Colwill 27), Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella (Maatsen 84); Caicedo, Fernandez (Sterling 66); Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja (Jackson 66).

Subs not used: Silva, Sterling, Gilchrist, Matos, Castledine.







