Pochettino targets ‘big things’ for Chelsea next season

Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea can challenge for trophies next season.

The Blues will close out a rocky campaign against Bournemouth on Sunday, having climbed the table into a European spot in recent weeks.

While he admitted frustration at how his first season at the club has gone, boss Pochettino suggested his team will be ready to challenge next year.

“It has been tougher than we thought due to the circumstances,” he said.

“The way we have finished the season, I am happy about that. We are a little bit unlucky, one month, two months more of competition and we could finish in the top positions.

“That’s why we feel a bit disappointed. But to finish in this way gives us hope to start strong next season and fight for big things.”

Despite a late-season turnaround in fortunes, Pochettino admitted that he isn’t expecting a lot of love from Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge as the campaign draws to a close.

He said: “I don’t expect anything, after [full-time] it’s natural if things happen and that would be welcomed. But if not, it’s no problem.

“I’m always going to care about the fans and show my respect. We understand this business and that fans are the best thing a football club can have. They are entitled to give their opinion and you must respect that.”







