Chelsea agree deal to sign Brazilian youngster

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign teenage winger Estevao Willian from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Brazil’s best prospects and several top European clubs have been showing an interest in him.

But he appears to be heading to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea set to snap him up for a fee just short of £30m.







It continues the Blues’ pursuit of top South American youngsters, with the likes of Angelo, Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington having been signed.

And a deal was recently agreed for Ecuadorian forward Kendry Paez, 17, who will arrive next year from Independiente del Valle.







