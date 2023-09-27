Pochettino praises Jackson – but Chilwell injury is another worry for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino praised Nicolas Jackson after the striker’s goal saw off Brighton in the Carabao Cup – but confirmed Ben Chilwell picked up an injury late in the game.

Jackson sealed his side’s spot in the fourth round with a smart finish early in the second half after being teed up by Cole Palmer.







However, Chilwell has potentially joined the club’s lengthy injury list.

Chelsea ended the match with 10 men after he went off after hurting his hamstring with the Blues having made all their substitutions.

“He hurt his hamstring – we don’t know how bad and will have to a scan tomorrow,” said Pochettino, whose list of unavailable players includes Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka.

But Pochettino was pleased to see Jackson find the net in what was a much-improved showing from the Senegal forward, who also had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside and could have won a penalty in the first half.

Pochettino said: “I am very pleased when a striker scores. It is important for them to feel the net and I think it was an important game for him.

“The team was very good and it was important to reach the next round.”







