Jackson ends Chelsea drought and secures fourth-round spot

Chelsea 1 Brighton 0

Nicolas Jackson’s winner – Chelsea’s first goal this month – took them through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Jackson netted five minutes into the second-half with a first-time finish after being set up by Cole Palmer.

He thought he had scored a second when he finished nicely after again being set up by Palmer, but the striker was offside and the goal disallowed.

At the other end, keeper Robert Sanchez denied his former side an equaliser by keeping out Solly March’s header from Pervis Estupinan’s cross.

And Estupinan and Pedro missed great chances to level in stoppage time, with both missing the target.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Maatsen (Gallagher 75), Colwill, Disasi, Cucurella, Chilwell, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Palmer, (Fernandez 75), Mudryk, (Sterling 68), Jackson (Broja 86).

Subs not used: Petrovic, Washington, Gilchrist, Brooking, Matos.







