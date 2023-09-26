Pochettino plans Chilwell recall but Broja must wait
Mauricio Pochettino says Armando Broja is not ready to start for Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Brighton.
The striker returned to first-team action after 10 months out with a knee injury when he came on as a substitute during Sunday’s home defeat against Aston Villa.
Broja is expected to be on the bench again for the third-round tie.
Blues boss Pochettino said: “He’s not ready to start. He is helping the team and is doing well, but he needs time to be fit again to be able to start a game.
“I think for 20 or 30 minutes he is able to help the team, but he’s still not ready to start.”
Pochettino is expected to make a number of changes, including a recall for Ben Chilwell, who has been a substitute for the past two matches.
“I think Chilly is going to have the possibility to play. I think tomorrow he is going to play,” Pochettino said.