Pochettino calls for calm after another Chelsea defeat

Mauricio Pochettino called for calm after the disappointing start to his reign as Chelsea boss continued with a 1–0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins scored the winner after the sending-off of Malo Gusto reduced the home side to 10 men.

Chelsea are 14th in the table after six matches this season and have just five points.







Including their dismal showing last season, they have managed just two wins and 11 goals in their past 14 home league matches.

But Pochettino said: “We need to be calm. The team is creating. The team is alive. The team is fighting.

“We cannot say that the players gave up. They were fighting until the end with one player less.

“It’s about keeping working and hoping we can change the situation as soon as possible.”

Chelsea have failed to impress so far this season despite huge spending during the summer.

Asked how the club’s owners felt about the team’s results, Pochettino said: “Of course they are disappointed. They arrived at the club and are excited to build a project.

“They feel disappointed but at the same time they need to support the plan.”







