Pochettino convinced he has the back of Chelsea’s owners

Mauricio Pochettino insists he has the full support of Chelsea’s owners.

The Blues were heavily criticised after losing to Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final in extra time after squandering a number of chances to win the game in 90 minutes.







Chelsea have not won a domestic trophy since 2018, when they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and Pochettino’s first season as Blues boss has been disappointing so far, prompting speculation about his position.

But the Argentine believes he has the backing of joint-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie, Pochettino said.

“When I went up there (to collect a runners-up medal) I was so upset, nearly crying. It was so difficult to keep my emotions.

“Todd then sent a text, a very nice text. Then I met Behdad in London and he was really good and happy with the performance after 90 minutes.

“We showed after 90 minutes the unbelievable chances we had to score but we didn’t – that is football.”

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville labelled Chelsea ‘blue, billion-pound bottle jobs’ after a youthful Liverpool side outperformed them in extra time.

Pochettino said: “Of course when you say something like this there is a big impact and a big noise, but we know how we are and how we behave, so it is not a problem.

“It is like social media – you can’t pay attention and if you pay attention to social media it will drive you crazy.”

Meanwhile, summer signing Christopher Nkunku faces another spell on the sidelines after picking up a new injury.







