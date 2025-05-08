‘Perfect’ Walsh praised after first Chelsea start

Enzo Maresca described Reggie Walsh as “perfect” after giving the 16-year-old his full Chelsea debut.

Walsh, who is still studying for his GCSEs, started the Uefa Conference League semi-final second leg against Swedish club Djurgardens, having come on as a substitute in the first leg for his senior debut.

He played in the number 10 role at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues won 1-0 to go through to the final with ease.

And boss Maresca said: “I love Reggie. He’s that kind of player that, in my system, the way I want to play, he’s perfect.

“You struggle to find players so young. He’s 16 – one six. You could see he was asking for the ball and how good he is on the ball.

“Tomorrow he has to go to school. It’s important for him – he has to continue that.”

Chelsea will face Real Betis in the final in Wroclaw, Poland, on 28 May.

The Spanish club are managed by former Manchester City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Maresca played under Pellegrini at Malaga towards the end of his playing career and was later part of his coaching staff at West Ham.

Asked what he had learned under the Chilean, Maresca said: “A lot – especially how to manage players and manage a squad. He is like one of my professional dads.”