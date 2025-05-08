Chelsea confirm place in Conference League final

Chelsea 1 Dewsbury-Hall (38′)

Djurgarden 0 Chelsea won 5-1 on aggregate



Chelsea confirmed their place in the final of the Uefa Conference League with a straightforward second-leg win at Stamford Bridge.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored for the Blues, who were resounding winners in a one-sided semi-final and will face Real Betis in the final in Wroclaw, Poland, on 28 May.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg, Chelsea extended their aggregate lead seven minutes before half-time.

Tyrique George’s nice pass found Dewsbury-Hall, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired home.

Dewsbury-Hall had a couple of second-half chances to add to the tally, but headed Malo Gusto’s cross straight at keeper Jacob Rinne and then made a mess of his attempted shot after being teed up by George.

Midfielder Reggie Walsh, 16, started for Chelsea, having made his senior debut when he came on as a substitute in the first leg.

And there was a debut for Genesis Antwi, who came on as second-half substitute and created a chance for fellow academy product Josh Acheampong, who blasted over.

Chelsea : Jorgensen, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella (Mheuka 46), Acheampong, James (Chalobah 70), Dewsbury-Hall, Walsh, Sancho (Antwi 70(, George.

Subs not used: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Madueke, Neto, Jackson.