Jackson scores twice as Chelsea cruise to first-leg win in Sweden

Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Chelsea all but secured their place in the final of the Uefa Conference League.

In a one-sided semi-final first leg in Sweden, Jadon Sancho put the Blues ahead, Noni Madueke doubled their lead and Jackson’s second-half double made next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge seem a formality.

Djurgården were given a glimmer of hope by Isak Alemayehu pulling a goal back for the Swedish side.

Chelsea went in front when Enzo Fernandez played the ball in from the right towards Sancho, who netted from close range. Defender Marcus Danielson made a mess of an attempted goal-line clearance and instead helped the ball into the net.

Madueke netted a couple of minutes before half-time, firing low into the corner after a slick Chelsea move – with Fernandez again providing the assist.

Jackson got his first goal of the night just before the hour mark.

Cole Palmer played the ball forward and, as Danielson tried to shepherd it back to keeper Jacob Rinne, Jackson nicked the ball away from them and tapped into an empty net.

While Jackson’s first goal was predatory, his second was a moment of pure quality.

After Moises Caicedo did well to win the ball near the edge of the penalty area, Jackson took a deft touch with his right boot and smashed home with his left.

Chelsea were dominant but the hosts got a goal when teenager Alemayehu headed in Tobias Gulliksen’s cross – and should have scored again when Adam Ståhl contrived to scoop the ball over after being teed up by Tokmac Nguen.

Reggie Walsh, just 16, came on as a late substitute for his Chelsea debut – and his first touch was a right-footed strike which brought a save from Rinne.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella (Chalobah 46), James (Caicedo 46), Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke (Jackson 46), Fernandez (Palmer 46), Sancho, George (Walsh 88).

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Curd, Colwill, Gusto, Amougou, Neto, Mheuka.