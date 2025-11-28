Palmer fit to return for Chelsea

Cole Palmer has been passed fit to return for Chelsea in Sunday’s London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The England playmaker, 23, has missed much of the season with a groin injury and more recently fractured his toe in an accident at home.

But he has trained fully this week and will be in the squad to face the Gunners.

Head coach Maresca said: “He is available to start. Everyone is happy, the team-mates are happy, we are all happy and the most important thing is Cole is happy because a footballer wants to play games and make the sessions every day.

“He is our best player and we are happy he is back. We need to give him time to be 100% fit.

“He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good for this club in the future.”



Maresca suggested last week that Palmer was unlikely to be fit for the Arsenal game.

His return sets up the prospect of him lining up alongside Brazilian youngster Estevao, who has been electrifying in Palmer’s absence.

“For sure they are exciting, (but) we need always balance between two,” Maresca said.