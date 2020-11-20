Newcastle striker Wilson could be fit for Chelsea clash

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce believes striker Callum Wilson could be fit for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Magpies will be without Ryan Fraser and probably Jonjo Shelvey, but England international Wilson might be available after injury.







“Ryan Fraser won’t make it for Saturday but Callum Wilson has a chance,” Bruce said at a press conference on Friday morning.

“If there’s any risk whatsoever then he won’t play but he has trained the last few days and was very comfortable yesterday – and he wants to play.

“It might be a bit early for Jonjo Shelvey but he’s trained over the last three days.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, believe Ben Chilwell will be available for the trip to Tyneside despite the left-back picking up a back injury while playing for England against Belgium.







