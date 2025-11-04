Neto to miss Chelsea’s Champions League trip

Pedro Neto will not be involved in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Qarabağ.

Speaking on the eve of the game in Baku, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca said Neto was nursing a minor injury but should be available for this weekend’s league game against the winger’s former club Wolves.

Neto went off in the closing minutes of Chelsea’s win against London rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

Maresca explained: “It’s not a problem, just a small issue. We will try to protect him. He is not involved in tomorrow’s game.”

Maresca is expected to rest key players for the game but insisted underdogs Qarabağ should not be underestimated.

“A tough game. They are a good team. They beat Benfica and Copenhagen and they were beating (Atlethic) Bilbao and lost in the end,” he said.

“It’s an important game because it can give us three wins in a row in the Champions League and give us nine points.”

“For sure we need to rotate some of the players because we come back to London at 6am on Friday and have a game on Saturday. We will try to adapt and do our best.”