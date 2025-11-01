Joao Pedro’s goal gives Chelsea another victory over Spurs

Tottenham 0

Chelsea 1

Joao Pedro (34′)

Joao Pedro (34′)



Joao Pedro’s first-half goal was enough to give Chelsea their seventh victory in nine visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They were helped by woeful Spurs, who repeatedly gave the ball away – including in the build-up to the winner.

Moises Caicedo pounced after a mix-up between Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven and laid the ball to Joao Pedro, who tucked away his third goal of the season.

It came just after the Brazilian had missed a great chance by shooting straight at keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur was fortunate not to be sent off late in the first half for a late challenge on Reece James, which was deemed not to have excessive force.

In the second half, Vicario saved from Pedro Neto before James sent a curling effort over the bar.

And Jamie Gittens, on as a substitute for Chelsea, missed a sitter in stoppage time when he blasted over, before Vicario produced a fine save to deny Joao Pedro.

The resulted lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League table, behind third-placed London rivals Spurs on goal difference.

It was the Blues’ sixth win from their past seven matches and their fourth away victory in a row.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Chalobah, Fofana, James, Gusto (Lavia 76), Caicedo, Fernandez, Garnacho (Gittens 66), Neto (Estevao 85), Joao Pedro.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Guiu.