Mount out of Malmo trip but Pulisic is back

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to make his return to action against Malmo in Tuesday’s Champions League game.

Blues boss Tomas Tuchel confirmed Pulisic, who has not played for his club since August after picking up an ankle injury during the USA’s victory over Honduras in September, will travel to Sweden, but Mount will miss out as he continues his recovery from illness.







Mount missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Newcastle and joins Romelu Lakaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner on the sidelines.

“These four players are still unfortunately out, but with Romelu, Mateo and Timo that is not a surprise,” Tuchel said.

“Mason does not feel any better but to stop any speculation it is not Covid – he is negative for Covid.

“He is just ill and does not feel good enough to take part in training or take part in the trip to Malmo.

“The good news is Christian Pulisic is back in the squad.”







