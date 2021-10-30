Tuchel plays down slip-ups by Chelsea’s title rivals

Thomas Tuchel played down slip-ups by Chelsea’s title rivals after his side’s 3-0 triumph at Newcastle.

The Blues went three points clear at the top of the Premier League after they won at St James’ Park while Manchester City lost at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Brighton after being two up.

But Chelsea boss Tuchel dismissed suggestions that those results made his team’s victory even sweeter.







“First of all it’s far too early and second of all we want to focus on ourselves,” he said.

“What goes around comes around. There’s a long way to go. If you think we are even happier (because of results elsewhere) this is absolutely not true.

“We should have the feet on the ground. I’m very happy with the team effort today and we don’t celebrate other teams’ results.

“You can lose any match in this league. We focus on us, keep going and see where it goes.”

Reece James put Chelsea ahead with a cracking strike and then fired home again to double the lead.

James has scored three goals in his past two league matches and was outstanding against the Magpies.

“We don’t need to practice shooting with Reecey – he shoots like a horse,” Tuchel declared.







