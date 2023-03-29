Simon Jordan has accused Mason Mount of making “outlandish” wage demands during negotiations with Chelsea.

Mount’s Blues contract expires next year and he has yet to agree a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

He is said to be asking for around £250,000 a week, which former Crystal Palace owner Jordan believes makes an agreement with Chelsea – or other clubs – unlikely.







Speaking on Talksport, Jordan said: “His problem at Chelsea, as I understand it, with the contractual situation and a potential move away, is that there is some pretty outlandish demands coming in for a salary.

“I think they’re (Mount’s wage demands) in the mid-£200,000-plus. Therein lies some of the problem and the reason why certain teams can’t sign him and certain teams won’t.

“My understanding is that the lad wants to stay at Chelsea but that he wants the kind of salary that is prohibiting that conversation and is also prohibiting moving to other football clubs.”

Liverpool have been linked with Mount and recent reports have claimed that he is also wanted by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has taken over at Bayern Munich.

Jordan said: “They (other clubs) may well be in for him, but they’re going to find it difficult to sell it to a respective owner for the salary demands.”

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has made it clear he would like Mount’s long-term future to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Potter said last month: “As far as I’m concerned, he has been fantastic to work with, an important player for us, and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly.”







