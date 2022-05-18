Merson says Lampard is to blame for Chelsea losing Rudiger

Frank Lampard is to blame for Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger, according to Paul Merson.

Defender Rudiger, whose contract at Stamford Bridge ends this month, is leaving to join Real Madrid.

He has been a key player for the Blues, particularly since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as boss.







Tuchel brought him back in from the cold after Rudiger had been frozen out when Lampard, now Everton manager, was in charge at Chelsea.

And former England and Arsenal star Merson believes that ultimately led to Rudiger deciding not to sign a new deal.

In his column on the Sky Sports website, the Ealing-born Merson said: “Losing Rudiger to Real Madrid is going to break Chelsea’s heart – but his mind was made up 18 months ago with the way he was treated by Lampard.

“He got completely binned out the team by Lampard and I think that left a lasting effect on Rudiger. That’s when he decided that he’s not signing a new contract.”

With Andreas Christensen and potentially Cesar Azpilicueta also set to move on this summer, Chelsea will certainly need to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Merson added: “They’re going to have to strengthen in defence as Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are going to leave.

“I like Trevoh Chalobah but they play three at the back, so they’ll need to bring in another defender.”







