Mendy ‘not ready’ for Chelsea debut, but Silva in line to face West Brom

New signing Edouard Mendy is not ready to start for Chelsea against West Brom on Saturday evening, but boss Frank Lampard has strongly hinted that veteran defender Thiago Silva could feature.

Senegalese international keeper Mendy has joined from French side Rennes on a five-year deal for around £22m.







But Lampard said getting the transfer over the line has effectively ruled the 28-year-old out of starting against the Baggies.

“To start tomorrow is not going to happen,” Lampard said. “He has had a long week where he hasn’t trained and it feels too tight a turnaround to put him in contention to start.”

However, Thiago and fellow defender Ben Chilwell both made their debuts in the 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and are set to be involved.

Lampard suggested Saturday’s trip to the Hawthorns may come too soon for England defender Chilwell, but Brazilian Silva has a more realistic chance of starting.

“Thiago had 60 minutes in the tank,” Lampard said. “With Ben I might be a little more cautious. But they are in a good place.

“I believe they are fit enough to start but I do have to take in to consideration the fact we have a quick turnaround on Tuesday, then on Saturday, then internationals.

“I have been very impressed with both of them on and off the pitch. They have both added to the dressing room.”

Lampard said although Silva’s English is limited, he has been impressed by the Brazilian’s “persona and winning mentality”.

“That comes across in gestures and actions rather than talking at the moment, which has been great,” Lampard added.

“And with Ben, in terms of his character and how quickly he has settled in, it has been a real positive for me and there are also the qualities on the pitch which we saw against Barnsley – and I am hopeful we will see more of that.”

Wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are back in training after injury but Lampard said both are not yet match ready.

“We hope to have them with us in proper match contention over the next week or two,” Lampard added.







