Chelsea confirm signing of keeper Mendy

Edouard Mendy could make his Chelsea debut at West Brom on Saturday after his long-awaited move to Stamford Bridge was finally confirmed.

The Senegalese international keeper has joined the Blues from French side Rennes on a five-year deal for a £22m fee.

The two clubs have been hammering out a deal for several weeks, with Mendy finally completing his medical on Tuesday.

Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under increasing scrutiny after a string of errors which have cost important goals in recent appearances, and was dropped for Caballero last season.

Mendy said: “I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

“I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in.

“Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.”

Mendy began his career at AS Cherbourg in the third tier of French football, and remained with the Normandy-based club until 2014.

Following a brief spell at Marseille B he joined Reims in 2016 where he established himself as the first choice between the sticks.

He helped Reims to the Ligue 2 title in 2018, conceded just 24 goals that term, and then joined Rennes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 6ft 5in goalie kept 13 clean sheets in his first season and conceded just 31 goals in 33 games before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time, with the French club finishing third in Ligue 1, and featured in four Europa League games last term.







