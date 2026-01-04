McFarlane suggests Chelsea appointment could be close

Calum McFarlane believes a new Chelsea manager could be installed on Monday.

The Blues’ Under-21 boss took interim charge of the first team for the trip to Manchester City, where Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw.

McFarlane said after the game that he expected to take training on Monday – but suggested Enzo Maresca’s successor might be installed soon.

He was speaking as Liam Rosenior was arriving in London for talks about the job.

Former Fulham defender Rosenior, 41, is the frontrunner to take over following Maresca’s recent departure.

Rosenior is currently managing French club Strasbourg, who are owned by BlueCo – the consortium that purchased Chelsea in 2022.

“There’s a chance the new manager will be in on Monday. That’s what I was told originally,” McFarlane explained.

“For all I know, the new manager will be in shortly, and I will lead the team until he’s in.

“We’re training tomorrow and, unless I’m told otherwise, I’ll be taking that session. For the moment I’m taking the session tomorrow.”

McFarlane enjoyed the experience of leading Chelsea – seven years ago he was assistant manager of non-League side Croydon. The 40-year-old has since developed a reputation as an up-and-coming coach.

“It was a great experience. It was a great game to be a part of and a great occasion,” he said.