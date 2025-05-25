Maresca tells critics to ‘F off’ after Chelsea clinch Champions League spot

Enzo Maresca told Chelsea’s critics to “F off” after the Blues won at Nottingham Forest to seal a Champions League place.

Maresca has faced criticism in his first season as Blues head coach but has guided the club back to Europe’s premier competition after a two-year absence.

“I didn’t have any doubt about the players. I said that the doubt was from outside,” he said.

“All the ones that (think) they are the answer, all the ones that they are the truth, they were saying that we are too young, we are not good enough.

“They were waiting for Villa to drop points in case we wanted to achieve the Champions League and they were saying that we were not able to win on this pitch because we are too young and we are not experienced.

“Unfortunately for them, they are all wrong – the ones that (think) they are the truth and they have the answer for everything.

“In English you say ‘F Off’ to all of them, because the players, they deserve. They have been fantastic.”

Levi Colwill’s winner early in the second half was enough to give Chelsea the final-day victory they needed to guarantee a Champions League spot.

They ended the season in fourth place in the Premier League table – and will end it with a trophy if they beat Real Betis in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final.

“We brought this club to where this club has to be – in the most important European competition,” Maresca declared.

“Now from tomorrow we start to prepare for Wednesday’s final.”