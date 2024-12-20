Maresca keen to temper expectations after Guiu’s hat-trick

Enzo Maresca was keen not to add to the expectation surrounding Marc Guiu after the young striker scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s Uefa Conference League thrashing of Shamrock Rovers.

Guiu, 18, has impressed since being signed from Barcelona last summer and was outstanding in the 5-1 win over the Irish side at Stamford Bridge.

Academy products Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George also featured, making their first senior starts.

Guiu’s performance enhanced his growing reputation, but Blues boss Maresca said: “With Marc the problem is that sometimes probably we forget his age.

“He’s the same age as Josh Acheampong, Ty (George), born in 2006. He’s already scored six goals in this competition and since we started he’s working well.”

Guiu is currently behind Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku when it comes to Premier League selection, but his display against Rovers suggested he could have a very bright future.

“He knows that with Nicolas and Christo there it’s not easy for him, but it’s important that he continues to work in the right way,” Maresca said.

Chelsea were already sure of a place in the last 16 and the win maintained their 100% record in the competition.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Cucurella also scored for Maresca’s side.

“I’m very excited, first of all with the performance and then the result,” Maresa said.

“Once again I think the players showed how serious they are – how professional they are.

“It was also a good chance for some of the young players, so we are very happy.”







