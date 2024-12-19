Guiu scores hat-trick in comfortable Chelsea win

Chelsea 5 Shamrock Rovers 1 22' Guiu 26' Poom 34' Guiu 45' 45' Guiu 57' Cucurella

Marc Guiu scored a first-half hat-trick as Chelsea strolled to a predictably comfortable win in their final group match of the Uefa Conference League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Cucurella also netted for Enzo Maresca’s side, who maintained their 100% record in the competition and were already sure of a place in the last 16. The knockout phase now awaits.

But Shamrock Rovers did equalise after Guiu’s first goal and caused some problems before Chelsea took total control.

The hosts went ahead courtesy of a defensive mix-up midway through the first half.

Darragh Burns attempted to head Renato Veiga’s long ball back to keeper Leon Pohls but instead headed it past him, and Guiu was able to score from close range.

But despite being massive underdogs, the Irish side had threatened before the goal – Johnny Kenny was unable to get a decisive touch to Burns’ cross – and they went close to equalising straight after going behind, when Kenny’s powerful strike was palmed away by keeper Filip Jorgensen.

From the resulting corner, Rovers stunned the home crowd by drawing level, when Markus Poom’s first-time volley flew in with the help of a deflection off Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

However, another defensive howler led to the Blues retaking the lead.

Guiu pounced on Daniel Cleary’s underhit back-pass, rounded Pohls and tucked away his second goal of the night.

Rovers were somewhat unlucky for the third Chelsea goal. Christopher Nkunku was thwarted by a fine challenge from Pico Lopes but the loose ball dropped to Dewsbury-Hall, who fired into the far corner.

And Guiu completed his hat-trick with the final touch of the first half – a flicked header from Noni Madueke’s cross.

Cucurella made it 5-1 early in the second half, firing in off the near post with his less-favoured right foot following a slick Chelsea move.

There were first senior starts for Josh Acheampong and the outstanding Tyrique George, while fellow academy products Harrison Murray-Campbell – who came on for his debut – and Samuel Rak-Sakyi also featured.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi (Murray-Campbell 51), Veiga, Cucurella, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall (Rak-Sakyi 83), Madueke, Nkunku (Vale 45), George, Guiu (Felix 60)

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Sanchez, Tosin, Dyer, Neto, Sancho, Mheuka







