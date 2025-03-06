Maresca: I see James as a midfielder

Enzo Maresca says he sees Reece James’ long-term position for Chelsea being in midfield.

James played in the role – and scored – in a 2-1 win away to Copenhagen in the first leg of the Uefa Conference League last-16 tie.

He has mostly operated at right-back but looked accomplished in the midfield role.

And Maresca revealed after the game that he earmarked James as a midfielder immediately after taking over as Blues head coach last summer.

The Italian explained: “You can ask Reece, when I signed for Chelsea – probably the day after – I sent him a video about seeing him as a midfielder.

“I see Reece as a midfielder. Since day one, I sent him a clip when he was on holiday about how he can play as a midfielder.”

James has been badly hampered by injuries and Maresca is hoping the club captain can finally put those problems behind him.

Maresca said: “We know how important he is for us. He’s our captain, a fantastic player.

“But we know the most important thing with Reece is that we need him fit, so it’s is our duty to keep him fit because for sure he is going to help us.”

Enzo Fernandez also scored for Chelsea, who will be strong favourites ahead of next week’s second leg to reach the quarter-finals.

“It was very important for many reasons. Overall we deserved to win the game,” Maresca said.







