Chelsea secure first-leg win in Copenhagen

Copenhagen 1 Pereira (79′)

Chelsea 2 James (46′)

Fernandez (65′)

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez scored as Chelsea won the first leg of their Uefa Conference League last-16 tie.

James, who played in midfield, drilled home a low shot from near the edge of the penalty area in the first minute of the second half.

And youngster Tyrique George combined with Christopher Nkunku on the left to set up Fernandez, who side-footed past keeper Diant Ramaj and into the far corner of the net.

Copenhagen pulled a goal back when an unmarked Gabriel Pereira headed in Marcos Lopez’s free-kick.

That gave the Danish outfit hope ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge, but Enzo Maresca’s side remain strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals.

In a much-changed Chelsea line-up, 17-year-old forward Shim Mheuka made his first start for the club, while Benoît Badiashile returned after three months out.

On a less positive note for the Blues, Malo Gusto went off during the first half after picking up an injury.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Badiashile (Colwill 45), Gusto (Cucurella 25), Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo (Fernandez 45), Palmer (Sancho 72), Mheuka (Nkunku 45), George.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Bergstrom, Acheampong, Amougou.







