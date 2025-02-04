Maresca happy with Chelsea’s transfer business

Enzo Maresca has insisted he is happy with Chelsea’s business during the transfer window.

There were a number of pre-deadline outgoings, with Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka and Renato Veiga all leaving on loan, while Cesare Casadei was sold to Torino.

As the deadline passed, it was also expected that Joao Felix’s loan move to AC Milan would be rubber-stamped – just six months after he made a surprise return to Chelsea.

The departures significantly reduced the size of head coach Maresca’s squad, although they had been expected.

“Everything that happened was planned from me, from the club – all together,” said Maresca.

“Probably we can find some different solutions. The ones that are here are the ones that are going to be with us until the end.

“The ones that left, we all agreed they could go.”

Maresca was speaking after Chelsea moved up to fourth in the Premier League table by coming from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

“We completely deserved to win the game,” he declared.







