Chelsea fourth after coming from behind to beat West Ham

Chelsea 2 West Ham 1 42' Bowen 64' Neto 74' Wan-Bissaka (OG)

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham and move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

The Blues trailed at the interval after Jarrod Bowen’s opener, but Pedro Neto equalised before Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s own goal.

Chelsea, with Filip Jorgensen in goal in place of the dropped Robert Sanchez, went behind when Bowen pounced on Levi Colwill’s poor back-pass and curled a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors were the better side for much of the second half and appeared to be on course for victory in the Hammers’ former Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s return to Stamford Bridge.

But two goals in 10 minutes turned the match on its head – and Chelsea enjoyed a stroke of luck both times.

Neto fired through the legs of West Ham defender Vladimír Coufal and into the net, with the goal allowed to stand despite what seemed a clear foul on Bowen by Colwill in the build-up.

And in sliding in to try to block Palmer’s attempted cross, Wan-Bissaka diverted the ball into the roof of his own net.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Colwill, James (Gusto 61), Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke (Nkunku 61), Sancho (Neto 52), Palmer (Chalobah 89), Jackson (Guiu 52).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Acheampong.







