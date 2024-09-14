Maresca hails Sancho after Chelsea win

Enzo Maresca hailed Jadon Sancho after the winger’s impressive Chelsea debut.

Sancho came on as a half-time substitute at Bournemouth, where Christopher Nkunku’s late goal gave the Blues victory.

It was Sancho’s first appearance since arriving from Manchester United, where he was very much out of favour.

“Very happy for him. He was very good,” said Chelsea head coach Maresca.

“I have a feeling Jadon is a guy who needs love. That is what I thought when I spoke with him before he joined us.

“I know he has the desire to show the player that he is. But for me, it is just to enjoy football – this is the reason why they play.”

Sancho was excellent after coming on and set up Nkunku, who fired home in the 86th minute.

“Jadon helped us a lot but what he did is exactly what we expected from him,” Maresca said.

“I watched him many times in the past and know what he can give us.

“Also Christopher was very good and not just because he scored, but because he fought without the ball – Jadon was exactly the same.”







