Nkunku scores late winner for Chelsea

Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1 86' Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku’s late goal gave Chelsea victory on the south coast.

Blues keeper Robert Sanchez saved Evanilson’s first-half penalty after colliding with the Cherries striker in the area.

Sanchez also pushed Ryan Christie’s strike onto the post and saw another Christie effort hit the woodwork after taking a deflection, as Chelsea came under pressure in the second half.

However, with recent signing Jadon Sancho excellent after coming on for his Chelsea debut, the visitors rode their luck and then snatched a winner.

Sancho was involved in the build-up, finding his fellow substitute near the edge of the box. Nkunku cleverly spun away from two challenges and fired home.

Sanchez was called into action again in the final minutes, this time to push away a shot from Enes Unal.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi (Tosin 61), Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Veiga, Caicedo; Madueke (Felix 62), Palmer, Neto (Sancho 45); Jackson (Nkunku 79).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Guiu, Casadei, Mudryk.









