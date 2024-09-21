Maresca hails Chelsea’s progress after resounding derby win

Enzo Maresca felt the resounding 3-0 victory at West Ham highlighted how much progress Chelsea have been making since he took over as head coach.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice and Cole Palmer also netted as the Blues cruised to a third consecutive away league win.

“It was a complete performance and we are very happy,” Maresca said.

“The way the players are buying the ideas and the different style since I arrived has been top.

“Also I think the way we are working off the ball – the performances of Nicolas and Cole were top, not only because they scored but because of the way they worked off the ball.

“If we understand that we need that desire then probably we can build something important.”

Chelsea made the most of some terrible West Ham defending.

They took the lead after the Hanmers switched off, enabling Jackson to exchange passes with Jadon Sancho and cut in from the left before slotting past keeper Alphonse Areola at his near post.

The second goal came after another stroll through the home defence, with Moises Caicedo exchanging passes with Enzo Fernandez and teeing up Jackson, who confidently finished with the outside of his boot.

Jackson set up the third, with Palmer producing a typically cool finish from a seemingly tricky angle.

Maresca added: “The performances and points are always important in our business, but for me the main target at this moment is to see how we progress as a team and I think we are improving in many things.”







