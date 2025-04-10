Maresca hails Acheampong and allays Palmer injury fears

Enzo Maresca declared that he “fell in love” with Josh Acheampong during Chelsea’s Conference League quarter-final first-leg win against Legia Warsaw.

The Blues won 3-0 in Poland and are now overwhelming favourites to reach the semi-finals. The second leg is at Stamford Bridge next Thursday.

Tyrique George’s first senior goal put Chelsea ahead and Noni Madueke scored twice to put Maresca’s side in control of the tie.

And another academy product, 18-year-old defender Acheampong, showed his potential with a hugely impressive display.

Head coach Maresca said: “The one I fell in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong. He can be a fantastic player for this club. Agood player can play in different positions and he showed that.

“Since we started I’m in love with him, but tonight he showed he can be a very good player for this club in different positions.”

Cole Palmer appeared to pick up a knock during the first half before being replaced at the interval.

But Maresca explained: “We planned for him and Tosin to come off after 45 minutes. Everything is fine.”







